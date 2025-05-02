Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
Thunderstorms and gusty winds caused disruptions at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday. The weather impacted flights, leading to delays and diversions. Airport officials and airlines, including Air India, worked to mitigate the disruptions. Delhi Airport is the busiest in India, managing approximately 1,300 flights daily.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant disruptions on Friday morning due to adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms and gusty winds, as confirmed by airport officials.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages the airport, announced that several flights were affected by the inclement weather. The airport's on-ground teams coordinated with various stakeholders to ensure minimal disruption to passenger services.
Air India reported that its flights in northern India were also impacted, with delays and diversions likely affecting the airline's overall schedule. Both the airport and airlines are taking measures to mitigate interruptions. Delhi's airport is the busiest in India, handling about 1,300 flights daily.
