Minor Train Derailment Causes Delays in Pattambi

A goods train experienced a minor derailment near Pallipuram station on Sunday, disrupting railway services in the area, according to railway officials.

The derailment occurred around 11.30 am, involving the wheels of one bogie. Efforts to restore the wheels were successful by 12.50 pm, allowing passenger services to resume by 1 pm, as stated by a spokesperson of the Southern Railway's Palakkad Division.

The incident delayed four passenger trains by about an hour and led to the cancellation of two local trains, highlighting the operational impacts felt by commuters and railway services following the derailment.

(With inputs from agencies.)