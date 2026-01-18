Left Menu

Minor Train Derailment Causes Delays in Pattambi

A minor derailment of a goods train near Pallipuram station caused delays to several passenger trains on Sunday. The incident involved the derailment of wheels from one bogie, affecting trains passing through the area. Services resumed within 90 minutes, but two local trains were cancelled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:39 IST
Minor Train Derailment Causes Delays in Pattambi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train experienced a minor derailment near Pallipuram station on Sunday, disrupting railway services in the area, according to railway officials.

The derailment occurred around 11.30 am, involving the wheels of one bogie. Efforts to restore the wheels were successful by 12.50 pm, allowing passenger services to resume by 1 pm, as stated by a spokesperson of the Southern Railway's Palakkad Division.

The incident delayed four passenger trains by about an hour and led to the cancellation of two local trains, highlighting the operational impacts felt by commuters and railway services following the derailment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026