Minor Train Derailment Causes Delays in Pattambi
A minor derailment of a goods train near Pallipuram station caused delays to several passenger trains on Sunday. The incident involved the derailment of wheels from one bogie, affecting trains passing through the area. Services resumed within 90 minutes, but two local trains were cancelled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A goods train experienced a minor derailment near Pallipuram station on Sunday, disrupting railway services in the area, according to railway officials.
The derailment occurred around 11.30 am, involving the wheels of one bogie. Efforts to restore the wheels were successful by 12.50 pm, allowing passenger services to resume by 1 pm, as stated by a spokesperson of the Southern Railway's Palakkad Division.
The incident delayed four passenger trains by about an hour and led to the cancellation of two local trains, highlighting the operational impacts felt by commuters and railway services following the derailment.
(With inputs from agencies.)