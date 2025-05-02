Left Menu

Global Cues Drive Modest Gains in Indian Equity Markets Amidst Border Tensions

Indian equity markets opened with positive global cues on Friday, but border tensions capped gains. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex showed modest upticks. Geopolitical risks remain a concern, with sectoral indices mixed. However, strong Big Tech earnings and easing US-China relations boost global sentiment.

Indian equity markets witnessed a cautious opening on Friday as global indicators provided a buoyant backdrop, yet domestic geopolitical tensions moderated the gains. The Nifty 50 climbed to 24,395.90, securing a 0.2% increase at the opening bell. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex opened flat at 80,290.34, rising by 360 points by the time of reporting.

Market analysts highlight that ongoing India-Pakistan border tensions are a primary constraint on stronger rallies within Indian equities. Without these geopolitical issues, experts assert that the markets would have enjoyed more significant upwards momentum due to optimistic global trends. According to Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market expert, without these tensions, Indian markets are primed for growth on encouraging global signals and constant support.

Sectoral indices exhibited a mixed scenario in early trading. While Nifty FMCG, Pharma, Realty, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables indices displayed hesitation, Auto, IT, and Media sectors showed gains, suggesting targeted investor interest. Globally, equity markets showed resilience, propelled by strong Big Tech earnings and improving US-China relations, helping to sustain the 'hope trade' across emerging markets like India.

Amid this backdrop, significant corporate earnings reports are anticipated today, including releases from Marico, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Properties, and others. Meanwhile, despite a flat session, Indian domestic investors remain optimistic, with institutional investors showing robust engagement, in contrast to the tempered foreign investment inflows recently recorded.

Asian markets contributed to the optimism, with major indices like Japan's Nikkei 225, Taiwan's Weighted Index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng reporting gains. These movements bolster regional investor confidence amid a complex interplay of global and domestic market drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

