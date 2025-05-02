Left Menu

Adani Enterprises' Stellar Profit Surge: A 7.5-Fold Leap

Adani Enterprises Ltd saw its shares rise over 3% following a significant surge in its fourth quarter net profit by 7.5 times. This impressive performance was bolstered by a one-time gain from a stake sale and robust growth in their solar and airport ventures.

Updated: 02-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd shares experienced a significant rise of over 3% on Friday morning as the company reported a remarkable 7.5-fold increase in its fourth quarter net profit.

The flagship firm of Gautam Adani's conglomerate attributed this surge to a one-time gain from selling a stake in a consumer goods venture, coupled with strong advancements in solar manufacturing and airport operations.

With a net profit increase to Rs 3,845 crore in the January-March period of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Adani Enterprises continues to showcase its potential as a heavyweight in major growth industries like renewable energy and infrastructure.

