Adani Enterprises' Stellar Profit Surge: A 7.5-Fold Leap

Adani Enterprises Ltd shares experienced a significant rise of over 3% on Friday morning as the company reported a remarkable 7.5-fold increase in its fourth quarter net profit.

The flagship firm of Gautam Adani's conglomerate attributed this surge to a one-time gain from selling a stake in a consumer goods venture, coupled with strong advancements in solar manufacturing and airport operations.

With a net profit increase to Rs 3,845 crore in the January-March period of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Adani Enterprises continues to showcase its potential as a heavyweight in major growth industries like renewable energy and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)