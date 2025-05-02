BNW Developments: Expanding Horizons in UAE Real Estate

New Delhi [India], May 2 - BNW Developments, a burgeoning real estate firm with operations in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, is making strides under the guidance of its Chairman and Founder, CA Ankur Aggarwal. Aggarwal, who transitioned into real estate from a finance background, established the company after relocating to Dubai.

Aggarwal, originally from Delhi and a trained Chartered Accountant, initially focused on taxation and audit. He saw an opportunity in real estate development and moved BNW from a project management consultancy to full-scale development, coinciding it with the announcements of the Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island, an area attracting significant investment.

Now active across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, BNW offers luxury residential and hotel-linked projects with a workforce exceeding 400. Serving clients from nations like Russia, the UK, the US, and China, Aggarwal's entrepreneurship drive has been pivotal. He expressed a lifelong ambition to innovate and lead, which fuels BNW's ongoing growth.

Besides its development ventures, BNW is involved in cultural and charitable activities. Aggarwal's commitment to community engagement complements his business acumen. In 2024, he received the Icons of UAE Award, celebrating his entrepreneurial contributions. BNW's strategy balances market timing with capital investments in burgeoning real estate markets, as it prepares for broader international endeavors.

