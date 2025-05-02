Left Menu

Traffic Constraints Ahead: Essential Works on NH-10

The Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of National Highway 10 in Sikkim will face intermittent closures from May 9 for six days for essential maintenance and procurement work, NHIDCL has announced. Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes due to these restrictions aimed at facilitating crucial infrastructure developments.

Updated: 02-05-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Starting May 9, vehicular movement on the Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of National Highway 10 will be intermittently halted for maintenance and engineering procurement tasks, according to a notification from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes to avoid potential delays and congestion during this period. The highway closures will occur between May 9 and 11 and again from May 13 to 15, with specific time slots affecting traffic.

The 52.1 km stretch will be closed from 5 am to 7 am, 8 am to 10 am, 11 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 4 pm, and 5 pm to 7 pm. Authorities have restricted heavy vehicle movement, permitting only NHIDCL and IRCON construction vehicles in exceptional cases, ensuring work progresses efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

