Gary Neville Urges Manchester United to Return to Roots

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville calls for the club to appoint a manager who fits their traditional playing style, after Ruben Amorim's sacking. Darren Fletcher will act as caretaker manager. Neville emphasized the importance of playing adventurous, attacking football that excites fans and stays true to the club's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:33 IST
Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has urged the club to abandon managerial experiments and appoint someone compatible with their traditional playing style. This follows the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday. Former midfielder Darren Fletcher has been named caretaker manager for Wednesday's Premier League game against Burnley, as the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville expressed frustration with managerial changes. He emphasized, "The experiments have got to stop. I've always been proud of what this club is – adventurous, exciting football, playing young players and entertaining the crowd."

Despite being the tenth managerial change since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, Amorim faced criticism for his rigid 3-4-3 formation and controversial comments about his squad. Neville insists that Manchester United should, like Barcelona, stay true to their identity and seek a manager committed to playing fast, entertaining, attacking football. United currently stand sixth in the league, trailing Arsenal by 17 points after 20 games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

