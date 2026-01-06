Left Menu

Unveiling the Mundhwa Land Deal: Major Arrest in Seva Vikas Loan Scam

The Maharashtra CID has arrested Shital Tejwani in a fraud case linked to Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, associated with the controversial Pune land deal. Accused of diverting loans totaling over Rs 20.49 crore, this case is part of a larger scam involving Rs 436.98 crore in overdue loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-01-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:31 IST
Unveiling the Mundhwa Land Deal: Major Arrest in Seva Vikas Loan Scam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Maharashtra CID has apprehended Shital Tejwani for her alleged involvement in a fraud case linked to the Mundhwa land deal and Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank. The arrest highlights financial misconduct entwined with Pune's most controversial land transaction.

Tejwani, a power of attorney holder in the Rs 300-crore land deal, faces charges of selling government land to Amadea Enterprises LLP, partly owned by NCP leader Ajit Pawar's son. With an ongoing probe, she was taken into custody for loan defaults exceeding Rs 7.25 crore, further illuminating discrepancies in loan allocations.

Authorities revealed that loans intended for business and vehicle purchases were misused, inflating the bank's NPA issues to Rs 436.98 crore. The investigation continues, uncovering linked frauds, including a never-registered luxury vehicle with a fake registration certificate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

 Global
3
Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

 Denmark
4
Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026