Unveiling the Mundhwa Land Deal: Major Arrest in Seva Vikas Loan Scam
The Maharashtra CID has arrested Shital Tejwani in a fraud case linked to Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, associated with the controversial Pune land deal. Accused of diverting loans totaling over Rs 20.49 crore, this case is part of a larger scam involving Rs 436.98 crore in overdue loans.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Maharashtra CID has apprehended Shital Tejwani for her alleged involvement in a fraud case linked to the Mundhwa land deal and Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank. The arrest highlights financial misconduct entwined with Pune's most controversial land transaction.
Tejwani, a power of attorney holder in the Rs 300-crore land deal, faces charges of selling government land to Amadea Enterprises LLP, partly owned by NCP leader Ajit Pawar's son. With an ongoing probe, she was taken into custody for loan defaults exceeding Rs 7.25 crore, further illuminating discrepancies in loan allocations.
Authorities revealed that loans intended for business and vehicle purchases were misused, inflating the bank's NPA issues to Rs 436.98 crore. The investigation continues, uncovering linked frauds, including a never-registered luxury vehicle with a fake registration certificate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
