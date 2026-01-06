BJP Leader Proposes Bottled Water Solution Amid Indore Water Scare
BJP leader Sardar R P Singh suggests the Delhi government supply bottled water amid contamination scares. He proposes funding through advertisements and an app for delivery. Singh also advocates for water ATMs and highlights the high cost of RO machines for poorer residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of water supply concerns sparked by deaths in Indore, BJP leader Sardar R P Singh has proposed that the Delhi government distribute bottled water to residents.
Singh has communicated his suggestion to Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, highlighting an approach involving advertisements to fund the free distribution.
Singh advocates for bottled water as a solution to contamination risks and suggests the establishment of water ATMs for safe water access, addressing both public health and economic employment impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
