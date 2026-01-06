Left Menu

Justice Sought: Juveniles Detained in Alleged Gang Rape Case

In a troubling incident under the Ranipur police station area, three juvenile boys have been detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl. The accused, aged between 16 and 17, were apprehended near Sant Ravidas Temple following a complaint from the victim's family.

In a disturbing case emerging from the Ranipur police station area, authorities have detained three juvenile boys, aged between 16 and 17, in connection with an alleged gang rape incident involving a 17-year-old girl. The tragic incident reportedly took place on Friday.

The Ranipur Station House Officer, Pramod Kumar, confirmed the apprehension of the suspects on Saturday, following a complaint filed by the victim's family. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The juveniles were reportedly attempting to flee towards Sultanipur road when they were intercepted by local law enforcement near the Sant Ravidas Temple. The accused have since been remanded to a juvenile correctional facility as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

