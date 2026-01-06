Justice Sought: Juveniles Detained in Alleged Gang Rape Case

In a disturbing case emerging from the Ranipur police station area, authorities have detained three juvenile boys, aged between 16 and 17, in connection with an alleged gang rape incident involving a 17-year-old girl. The tragic incident reportedly took place on Friday.

The Ranipur Station House Officer, Pramod Kumar, confirmed the apprehension of the suspects on Saturday, following a complaint filed by the victim's family. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The juveniles were reportedly attempting to flee towards Sultanipur road when they were intercepted by local law enforcement near the Sant Ravidas Temple. The accused have since been remanded to a juvenile correctional facility as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)