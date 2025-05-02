Jindal Saw's Profits Plunge by 81.9% in Latest Quarter
Jindal Saw experienced an 81.9% decrease in consolidated profit after tax during the March quarter, totaling Rs 86.9 crore. This decline is compared to Rs 480.4 crore in the previous year. The company's consolidated income also dropped 8% to Rs 5,067.5 crore. Sminu Jindal was re-appointed as Managing Director.
- Country:
- India
Jindal Saw has reported a significant decline of 81.9% in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 86.9 crore for the March quarter.
This marks a considerable decrease from the Rs 480.4 crore recorded in the same period last year. Additionally, the company's total income saw an 8% dip during January-March to Rs 5,067.5 crore, according to a BSE filing.
Despite these challenges, the board has decided to re-appoint Sminu Jindal as Managing Director from February 2026. Jindal Saw continues to be a key player in the manufacturing and supply of steel pipe products with facilities across India, the US, Europe, and the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)