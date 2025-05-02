Left Menu

Jindal Saw's Profits Plunge by 81.9% in Latest Quarter

Jindal Saw experienced an 81.9% decrease in consolidated profit after tax during the March quarter, totaling Rs 86.9 crore. This decline is compared to Rs 480.4 crore in the previous year. The company's consolidated income also dropped 8% to Rs 5,067.5 crore. Sminu Jindal was re-appointed as Managing Director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:45 IST
Jindal Saw's Profits Plunge by 81.9% in Latest Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Saw has reported a significant decline of 81.9% in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 86.9 crore for the March quarter.

This marks a considerable decrease from the Rs 480.4 crore recorded in the same period last year. Additionally, the company's total income saw an 8% dip during January-March to Rs 5,067.5 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Despite these challenges, the board has decided to re-appoint Sminu Jindal as Managing Director from February 2026. Jindal Saw continues to be a key player in the manufacturing and supply of steel pipe products with facilities across India, the US, Europe, and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025