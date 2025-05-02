Jindal Saw's Profits Plunge by 81.9% in Latest Quarter

Jindal Saw has reported a significant decline of 81.9% in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 86.9 crore for the March quarter.

This marks a considerable decrease from the Rs 480.4 crore recorded in the same period last year. Additionally, the company's total income saw an 8% dip during January-March to Rs 5,067.5 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Despite these challenges, the board has decided to re-appoint Sminu Jindal as Managing Director from February 2026. Jindal Saw continues to be a key player in the manufacturing and supply of steel pipe products with facilities across India, the US, Europe, and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)