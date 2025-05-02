Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation Celebrates 50 Years of Innovations in Electrical Infrastructure

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking decades of major contributions to India's electrical infrastructure. The company, founded on Padmanabhan Pillai's vision, has grown from a small outfit to a key player in high-voltage projects, showcasing its commitment to safe and sustainable power solutions.

Updated: 02-05-2025 16:57 IST
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited celebrates 50 years of excellence and innovation in India's electrical infrastructure sector. Image Credit: ANI
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, a pivotal figure in India's electrical contracting and equipment sector, is celebrating its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of innovation and steadfast service to the nation's electrical infrastructure. The company, listed as PIGL on NSE and with the BSE code 543912, stands as a testament to growth driven by dedication and visionary leadership.

Established by Padmanabhan Pillai, the company has evolved from its origins as a modest electrical contracting firm in 1975 to a leading EPC service provider catering to complex power networks. Over the past five decades, Power & Instrumentation has played a significant role in projects of national importance, enhancing India's power sector capabilities.

The journey of the company is dotted with significant milestones, including landmark projects like the MTNL substation and the Ahmedabad International Airport. In 2023, the company moved to the main boards of NSE and BSE, highlighting its financial robustness. With future ambitions in Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission projects, Power & Instrumentation continues to pave the way for a sustainable and electrified future for India.

