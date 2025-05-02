Xbox Price Hikes Amid Global Tariff Strains

Microsoft has announced significant price increases for its Xbox consoles and accessories, citing market conditions and rising development costs. The price hike for the Xbox Series S now pegged at USD 379.99 from USD 299.99, comes amid global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by new tariffs.

These changes reflect a broader trend in the gaming industry, as companies like Sony and Nintendo are similarly grappling with economic challenges. Sony recently adjusted prices for PlayStation 5 in selected markets, while Nintendo has delayed preorders for its Switch 2, affecting accessory pricings.

Tension from tariffs, notably those imposed under US President Donald Trump, is contributing to the increase in consumer electronics prices. Economists have warned of further implications, impacting revenue streams across various sectors reliant on international trade.

