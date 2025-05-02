Xbox Price Hikes Amid Global Tariff Strains
Microsoft has raised the prices of Xbox consoles and accessories, attributing the increase to market conditions and development costs. This comes in the wake of new tariffs affecting the gaming industry, as seen in similar actions by Sony and Nintendo. Economists warn of broader consumer cost impacts due to global trade tensions.
Microsoft has announced significant price increases for its Xbox consoles and accessories, citing market conditions and rising development costs. The price hike for the Xbox Series S now pegged at USD 379.99 from USD 299.99, comes amid global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by new tariffs.
These changes reflect a broader trend in the gaming industry, as companies like Sony and Nintendo are similarly grappling with economic challenges. Sony recently adjusted prices for PlayStation 5 in selected markets, while Nintendo has delayed preorders for its Switch 2, affecting accessory pricings.
Tension from tariffs, notably those imposed under US President Donald Trump, is contributing to the increase in consumer electronics prices. Economists have warned of further implications, impacting revenue streams across various sectors reliant on international trade.
