Navigating Future Challenges: Goa Maritime Conclave 2026

In a significant gathering aimed at bolstering maritime security, the Goa Maritime Conclave 2026 was inaugurated by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. The event saw participation from delegates representing 14 Indian Ocean nations, focusing on the rising threats of illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region.

With the theme 'Common maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region – Progressing lines of effort to mitigate dynamic threats,' the conclave sought to develop strategies to counter these escalating challenges. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena and former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash were among the key figures present during the discussions.

In his keynote address, Admiral Prakash highlighted the need for enhanced operational coordination and sustained synergy among regional players. He proposed the formation of a specialized task force to tackle illegal fishing, calling for pooled resources to ensure real-time intelligence gathering and response capabilities.

