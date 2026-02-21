Navigating Future Challenges: Goa Maritime Conclave 2026
The Goa Maritime Conclave 2026, inaugurated by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, brought together delegates from 14 Indian Ocean nations. The event addressed challenges like illegal fishing and drug trafficking, emphasizing regional cooperation and operational coordination to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant gathering aimed at bolstering maritime security, the Goa Maritime Conclave 2026 was inaugurated by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. The event saw participation from delegates representing 14 Indian Ocean nations, focusing on the rising threats of illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region.
With the theme 'Common maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region – Progressing lines of effort to mitigate dynamic threats,' the conclave sought to develop strategies to counter these escalating challenges. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena and former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash were among the key figures present during the discussions.
In his keynote address, Admiral Prakash highlighted the need for enhanced operational coordination and sustained synergy among regional players. He proposed the formation of a specialized task force to tackle illegal fishing, calling for pooled resources to ensure real-time intelligence gathering and response capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Avert Tragedy: IED Discovered in Kashmir's Ganderbal
FAO–IAEA Push to Scale Nuclear Innovation for Food Security
Heightened Security in Delhi Amid Terror Threats
Bihar Declares Victory Over Naxal Threat and Embraces New Industrial Security Force
Security Tightened in Kashmir for Vice President's Visit