Left Menu

Navigating Future Challenges: Goa Maritime Conclave 2026

The Goa Maritime Conclave 2026, inaugurated by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, brought together delegates from 14 Indian Ocean nations. The event addressed challenges like illegal fishing and drug trafficking, emphasizing regional cooperation and operational coordination to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:52 IST
Navigating Future Challenges: Goa Maritime Conclave 2026
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gathering aimed at bolstering maritime security, the Goa Maritime Conclave 2026 was inaugurated by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. The event saw participation from delegates representing 14 Indian Ocean nations, focusing on the rising threats of illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region.

With the theme 'Common maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region – Progressing lines of effort to mitigate dynamic threats,' the conclave sought to develop strategies to counter these escalating challenges. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena and former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash were among the key figures present during the discussions.

In his keynote address, Admiral Prakash highlighted the need for enhanced operational coordination and sustained synergy among regional players. He proposed the formation of a specialized task force to tackle illegal fishing, calling for pooled resources to ensure real-time intelligence gathering and response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

 India
2
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
3
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
4
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026