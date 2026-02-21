Yogi Adityanath Distributes Rs 285 Crore in Crop Compensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the distribution of Rs 285 crore in crop compensation to over 2.51 lakh farmers, emphasizing the government's dedication to shielding them from natural disasters.

Speaking at an event under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, Adityanath highlighted the importance of crop insurance, asserting that it provides crucial financial aid during losses caused by disasters.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques to the beneficiaries, reinforcing the state government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of its farmers and supporting them as the state's vital 'annadata.'

