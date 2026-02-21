Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Lives Lost in Hit-and-Run Incident

In a tragic incident on Friday night, two teenage boys lost their lives when a ready-mix concrete truck collided with their scooter on the Ganga Barrage Road under Kohna police jurisdiction. The victims, identified as Arsh, 15, and Mohammad Ahmad, 16, were headed home after evening prayers. A friend following them on a separate scooter witnessed the accident.

The truck driver, attempting to evade responsibility, fled the scene with the vehicle and remains untraceable. The families of the victims have been left devastated. Arsh, the only child of a local wholesale trader, was a seventh-grade student, while Ahmad was engaged in religious studies and belonged to a family of a garment businessman.

Local residents quickly gathered at the accident site and notified the police. Officials from Kohna police station promptly responded and transported the boys to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Authorities, backed by Samajwadi Party MLA Naseem Solanki, assured support to the bereaved families. Police have launched a full-scale operation to apprehend the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)