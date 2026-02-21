Court Denies Bail to PFI Education Wing Head Amid Terror Allegations

In a significant legal development, the NIA court has denied bail to Ashraf alias Karamanna Ashraf Moulavi, a prominent figure in the banned Popular Front of India's (PFI) education wing. Ashraf stands accused of organizing armed training and promoting ISIS ideology, charges that have been vehemently opposed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court, presided over by Judge MK Mohandas, reviewed substantial evidence and witness testimonies, which purportedly link Ashraf to a series of anti-national activities. These include the alleged murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan, as well as orchestrating arms training sessions at prominent sites in Kerala. Materials recovered from his residence further implicated him in promoting terror-related ideologies.

Despite Ashraf's defense highlighting procedural lapses and his deteriorating health, the court concluded that there were reasonable grounds for the accusations. The dismissal of the bail plea reinforces the seriousness of the charges as the case progresses towards trial, with a charge sheet already filed against numerous individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)