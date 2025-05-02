Euro Yields Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism

The Euro area's benchmark Bund yields marked their most significant daily surge since March, closely tracking the movements of U.S. Treasuries following the release of robust jobs data. Investors adjusted their outlooks on European Central Bank rate cuts, prompted by signals of de-escalation in the prolonged U.S.-China trade tensions.

Germany's critical 10-year yield, serving as the euro area's benchmark, rose notably by 8 basis points to 2.52%. This increase was fueled by the Chinese Commerce Ministry indicating a potential resolution in the trade war. This potential thaw led to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and prompted traders to reassess expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Market dynamics shifted as Barclays delayed its forecast for a Fed rate cut from June to July, citing the need to resolve trade and fiscal policy uncertainties. Meanwhile, European inflation data showed mixed results, with Germany's inflation easing, potentially easing pressure on the ECB amidst geopolitical economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)