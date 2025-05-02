Shein Faces IPO Challenges Amid Tariff Turbulence

Online fast-fashion giant Shein has parted ways with Brunswick and FGS, its communications firms, amid struggles to secure a London initial public offering (IPO). The decision comes as tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and the end of duty exemptions on low-value shipments strain Shein's China-centric distribution model.

While Shein has obtained approval from Britain's financial regulator, it is still awaiting clearance from counterparts in China. The delays could push the planned IPO from the first to the second half of the year, according to sources familiar with the process.

Neither FGS nor Shein has responded to requests for comment, and Brunswick declined to comment when contacted. This development, initially reported by The Times, underscores the volatile market conditions that have complicated Shein's global expansion ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)