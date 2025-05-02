Monsoon Mayhem: Delhi Traffic Brought to Standstill
Intense rains and dust storms in Delhi led to severe traffic disruptions on Friday. Roads were flooded, trees uprooted, and numerous accidents reported. Major congestion areas included Dwarka underpass and Ghazipur market. Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories, as frustrated commuters shared experiences on social media. Flight operations were also impacted.
- Country:
- India
Delhi experienced severe traffic disturbances on Friday as torrential rains and dust storms hit the capital, causing extensive road floods and tree falls.
The unexpected weather conditions led to significant congestion in various neighborhoods, including noted sites such as the Dwarka underpass and Ghazipur market, leaving office goers and schoolchildren struggling to navigate slow-moving traffic.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, warning commuters and urging them to avoid certain areas while sharing their frustrations on social platforms. Adverse weather also affected flight operations, urging the public to remain cautious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
