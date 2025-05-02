Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Expands Horizons with Mahindra Racing UK Ltd Acquisition

Tech Mahindra, through its subsidiary, Tech Mahindra London Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire Mahindra Racing UK Ltd from Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd. The acquisition aims to open new avenues in sports events and engineering, with MRUK becoming a fully integrated subsidiary.

Updated: 02-05-2025 22:03 IST
Tech Mahindra Expands Horizons with Mahindra Racing UK Ltd Acquisition
In a strategic expansion move, Tech Mahindra has announced that its subsidiary, Tech Mahindra London Ltd, will acquire Mahindra Racing UK Ltd. The transaction, valued at GBP 1.2 million, positions Tech Mahindra to enter the competitive realm of Formula Electric World Championship Racing.

This acquisition will see Mahindra Racing UK Ltd become a fully owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, offering opportunities in sports and leveraging data-driven engineering technologies. This is expected to enhance the company's brand visibility across new, innovative sectors.

Incorporated in the UK in 2014, Mahindra Racing UK reported significant financial performance in the recent fiscal year. As Tech Mahindra ventures into this space, it is poised to influence both sporting events and professional leagues, signaling a diversified growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

