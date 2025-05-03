Left Menu

Close Call in the Skies: Safety Concerns Raised After Jet and Helicopter Near Miss

Two commercial aircraft were forced to abort landings due to an Army helicopter at Washington's Reagan National Airport. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy calls this unacceptable, signaling discussions with the Department of Defense. This incident follows a deadly collision in January demanding urgent safety reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 06:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed strong criticism on Friday over an incident at Washington's Reagan National Airport, where two commercial aircraft aborted landings due to a nearby Army Black Hawk helicopter flight.

In response to the event, which involved a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 and a Republic Airways Embraer E170, Duffy announced plans to consult with the Department of Defense on why regulations were ignored. He affirmed that safety must be the top priority and highlighted the dangers by recalling a deadly collision earlier this year.

Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell also emphasized the need for improved security in airspace management, urging the FAA and Defense Department to prioritize safety. While Delta Airlines committed to cooperating with investigations, Republic Airways did not comment immediately.

