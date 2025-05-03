Close Call in the Skies: Safety Concerns Raised After Jet and Helicopter Near Miss

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed strong criticism on Friday over an incident at Washington's Reagan National Airport, where two commercial aircraft aborted landings due to a nearby Army Black Hawk helicopter flight.

In response to the event, which involved a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 and a Republic Airways Embraer E170, Duffy announced plans to consult with the Department of Defense on why regulations were ignored. He affirmed that safety must be the top priority and highlighted the dangers by recalling a deadly collision earlier this year.

Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell also emphasized the need for improved security in airspace management, urging the FAA and Defense Department to prioritize safety. While Delta Airlines committed to cooperating with investigations, Republic Airways did not comment immediately.

