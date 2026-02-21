Left Menu

Kharge Questions Modi's Rush Into US Trade 'Trap Deal'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for rushing into a trade deal with the US without waiting for a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs. Kharge called it a 'trap deal' jeopardizing India's interests, including potential harm to agriculture, energy security, and strategic autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:18 IST
In a critical stance against the Modi government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday raised concerns over India's hasty commitment to a trade agreement with the United States. Kharge questioned the rationale behind not awaiting the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs before proceeding with the deal.

Kharge highlighted how the joint statement with the US introduced zero tariffs on several American exports, potentially opening India's agricultural market extensively to US goods. The deal also encompasses substantial imports of US goods and a cessation of Russian oil purchases, which Kharge argued could threaten India's energy security.

Further complicating the picture, the US Supreme Court ruled against Trump's tariffs, deeming them illegal. Despite this, Trump asserted that the India-US trade deal remains intact, underscoring the tensions surrounding trade policies and international agreements.

