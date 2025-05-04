Left Menu

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Leads India's Port Growth with Record Cargo Surge

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, witnessed a record 45.32% increase in cargo throughput in April 2025, marking the highest growth among India's major ports. This surge was driven by a 31.18% rise in container traffic and significant growth in various cargo segments at both Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, has set a new benchmark for growth among India's major ports. In April 2025, SMP experienced a remarkable 45.32% year-on-year rise in cargo throughput, handling 5.967 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 4.106 MMT in the previous year.

This substantial increase was primarily fueled by a 31.18% rise in container traffic, as the port managed 75,716 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) compared to 57,717 TEUs in April 2024. The Kolkata Dock System (KDS) handled 62,021 TEUs, while the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) managed 13,695 TEUs, contributing to SMP's impressive performance.

Factors behind this growth included increased transport of petroleum products, LPG, and various raw materials such as coal, metallurgical coke, and ores. The Haldia Dock Complex registered a 45% rise, handling 4.363 MMT, and the Kolkata Dock System saw a 44% growth, managing 1.604 MMT in cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

