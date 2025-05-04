Left Menu

Airlines Grounded: Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Global Travel

European and U.S. airlines have canceled flights to Tel Aviv after a missile from Yemen's Houthi rebels hit near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The attack has disrupted travel, prompting airlines to reassess their schedules, while Israel's flag carrier El Al experiences increased passenger numbers and fares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European and U.S. airlines faced significant disruptions as they canceled flights scheduled for the upcoming days. This followed a missile strike by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which landed near Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, prompting foreign airlines to halt services to and from Tel Aviv.

With a ceasefire deal with Hamas previously encouraging the resumption of flights, the current situation has left El Al Airlines, along with Arkia and Israir, holding a near monopoly on Israel routes. Consequently, their flights are now fuller and more expensive.

In response to the geopolitical tensions, several major carriers, including Lufthansa and Delta, have suspended services, while others like United have not yet confirmed cancellations. Attempts to minimize disruptions include timely communications and reassessment of flight schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

