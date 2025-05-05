SK Minerals & Additives Gears Up for IPO to Fuel Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its financial standing, Ludhiana's SK Minerals & Additives has filed a draft with BSE SME for an initial public offering (IPO). Slated to raise Rs 31 crore, the funds are earmarked for essential company needs.

The IPO involves a fresh issue of up to 32.4 lakh equity shares at a Rs 10 face value. Scheduled for listing on BSE SME, the initiative is devised to address the company's working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes.

Since its inception in 2022, SK Minerals & Additives has specialized in trading and manufacturing specialty chemicals with a focus on food and feed additives. Showing promising growth, the company reported a revenue of Rs 113.92 crore in seven months of FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)