Left Menu

SK Minerals & Additives Gears Up for IPO to Fuel Growth

Ludhiana-based SK Minerals & Additives is set to launch an IPO to raise funds. The specialty chemicals manufacturer aims to use the proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes. The IPO includes 32.4 lakh equity shares, and Khambatta Securities leads the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:40 IST
SK Minerals & Additives Gears Up for IPO to Fuel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its financial standing, Ludhiana's SK Minerals & Additives has filed a draft with BSE SME for an initial public offering (IPO). Slated to raise Rs 31 crore, the funds are earmarked for essential company needs.

The IPO involves a fresh issue of up to 32.4 lakh equity shares at a Rs 10 face value. Scheduled for listing on BSE SME, the initiative is devised to address the company's working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes.

Since its inception in 2022, SK Minerals & Additives has specialized in trading and manufacturing specialty chemicals with a focus on food and feed additives. Showing promising growth, the company reported a revenue of Rs 113.92 crore in seven months of FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025