Telangana's Financial Struggles: A Crisis Unfolding

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, expressed grave concerns over the state's financial status, revealing difficulty in securing loans, as bankers view the situation skeptically. With unmet employee demands and ongoing debt servicing challenges, the state's financial health hangs in the balance, requiring urgent fiscal discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana is grappling with a severe financial crisis, as highlighted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday. The state struggles to secure loans, casting doubt on its fiscal health and leading bankers to hold a dim view of the government's credibility.

During a police awards function, Reddy responded to growing employee demands, including pension revisions and medical bill reimbursements, underscoring the state's dwindling financial resources. He likened the state to a bankrupt family, emphasizing the need for ready revenue of Rs 22,500 crore against a current income of Rs 18,500 crore.

The Chief Minister made a plea for financial discipline and unity among government employees. Meanwhile, he stressed the state's need for maintaining law and order to attract further investments, revealing that Rs 2.28 lakh crore had been attracted since the Congress party took charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

