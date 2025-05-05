Telangana's Financial Struggles: A Crisis Unfolding

Telangana is grappling with a severe financial crisis, as highlighted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday. The state struggles to secure loans, casting doubt on its fiscal health and leading bankers to hold a dim view of the government's credibility.

During a police awards function, Reddy responded to growing employee demands, including pension revisions and medical bill reimbursements, underscoring the state's dwindling financial resources. He likened the state to a bankrupt family, emphasizing the need for ready revenue of Rs 22,500 crore against a current income of Rs 18,500 crore.

The Chief Minister made a plea for financial discipline and unity among government employees. Meanwhile, he stressed the state's need for maintaining law and order to attract further investments, revealing that Rs 2.28 lakh crore had been attracted since the Congress party took charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)