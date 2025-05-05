Tamil Nadu to Officially Recognize May 5 as Traders' Day

Tamil Nadu will officially recognize May 5 as Traders' Day, announced Chief Minister M K Stalin at the 42nd annual Traders' Association meeting.

The welfare assistance for registered traders will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the free membership period will extend by six months.

Shops under 500 square feet will receive licenses through self-certification, and a new website will cater to traders. Additionally, the government order allowing round-the-clock operations for shops will extend by three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)