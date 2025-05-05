Tamil Nadu to Officially Recognize May 5 as Traders' Day
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced May 5 will be officially recognized as Traders' Day. Welfare assistance for traders will increase from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Shops under 500 square feet will get licenses via self-certification. Free membership extends another six months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu will officially recognize May 5 as Traders' Day, announced Chief Minister M K Stalin at the 42nd annual Traders' Association meeting.
The welfare assistance for registered traders will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the free membership period will extend by six months.
Shops under 500 square feet will receive licenses through self-certification, and a new website will cater to traders. Additionally, the government order allowing round-the-clock operations for shops will extend by three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement