Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to Officially Recognize May 5 as Traders' Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced May 5 will be officially recognized as Traders' Day. Welfare assistance for traders will increase from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Shops under 500 square feet will get licenses via self-certification. Free membership extends another six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:11 IST
Tamil Nadu to Officially Recognize May 5 as Traders' Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu will officially recognize May 5 as Traders' Day, announced Chief Minister M K Stalin at the 42nd annual Traders' Association meeting.

The welfare assistance for registered traders will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the free membership period will extend by six months.

Shops under 500 square feet will receive licenses through self-certification, and a new website will cater to traders. Additionally, the government order allowing round-the-clock operations for shops will extend by three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025