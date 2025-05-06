Tragic Collision Disrupts Oulton Park Supersport Race

A devastating crash at Oulton Park claimed the lives of Supersport riders Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29. The incident, involving 11 bikes, occurred at the start of the race on Monday, according to circuit owners Motor Sport Vision (MSV).

The race was immediately halted after a chain-reaction crash at the exit to turn one during the opening lap, leading to the cancellation of the British Superbike championship event. Jenner, a British rider, sustained a fatal head injury and died after being transported to the circuit's medical center.

New Zealander Richardson suffered severe chest injuries and succumbed to them before reaching Royal Stoke University Hospital. The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board, the coroner, police, and MSV are investigating the tragic incident as further riders were treated for minor injuries.

