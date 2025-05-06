Left Menu

Tragic Collision Disrupts Oulton Park Supersport Race

A catastrophic crash involving 11 bikes at Oulton Park led to the deaths of Supersport riders Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson. The British Superbike championship event was halted, with further investigations underway by authorities. Multiple injuries were reported among participants and spectators.

Updated: 06-05-2025 02:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating crash at Oulton Park claimed the lives of Supersport riders Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29. The incident, involving 11 bikes, occurred at the start of the race on Monday, according to circuit owners Motor Sport Vision (MSV).

The race was immediately halted after a chain-reaction crash at the exit to turn one during the opening lap, leading to the cancellation of the British Superbike championship event. Jenner, a British rider, sustained a fatal head injury and died after being transported to the circuit's medical center.

New Zealander Richardson suffered severe chest injuries and succumbed to them before reaching Royal Stoke University Hospital. The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board, the coroner, police, and MSV are investigating the tragic incident as further riders were treated for minor injuries.

