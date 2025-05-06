Anonymous Strikes GlobalX: Cyber Protest Against Deportation Flights

In a bold cyber protest, hackers claiming affiliation with the 'Anonymous' group defaced one of the websites belonging to GlobalX, the airline central to the deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador orchestrated by the Trump administration. The hack, viewed Monday by Reuters, underscores ongoing controversy around these deportations, deemed unlawful by a U.S. court yet carried out despite judicial orders.

The compromised subdomain displayed a statement declaring the site 'hijacked by Anonymous,' a group notorious for its cyber activism. A Guy Fawkes mask, symbolic of Anonymous, adorned the page. The message criticized GlobalX and its staff for ignoring lawful orders, pledging to enforce the judge's injunction against the deportations.

Requests for comment from GlobalX and U.S. immigration officials went unanswered. Recent scrutiny of GlobalX by ProPublica has raised alarm over the safety and handling of detained migrants on its flights. This hack adds to the airline's growing list of challenges amidst the legal and ethical battle over its operational practices.

