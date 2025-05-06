Left Menu

Anonymous Strikes GlobalX: Cyber Protest Against Deportation Flights

Hackers under the 'Anonymous' banner defaced a GlobalX website, criticizing the airline's role in deporting Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador. The cyberattack highlights concerns about safety and legal violations, following a judge's decision deeming the deportations unlawful. GlobalX and U.S. immigration officials have not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 03:22 IST
Anonymous Strikes GlobalX: Cyber Protest Against Deportation Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold cyber protest, hackers claiming affiliation with the 'Anonymous' group defaced one of the websites belonging to GlobalX, the airline central to the deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador orchestrated by the Trump administration. The hack, viewed Monday by Reuters, underscores ongoing controversy around these deportations, deemed unlawful by a U.S. court yet carried out despite judicial orders.

The compromised subdomain displayed a statement declaring the site 'hijacked by Anonymous,' a group notorious for its cyber activism. A Guy Fawkes mask, symbolic of Anonymous, adorned the page. The message criticized GlobalX and its staff for ignoring lawful orders, pledging to enforce the judge's injunction against the deportations.

Requests for comment from GlobalX and U.S. immigration officials went unanswered. Recent scrutiny of GlobalX by ProPublica has raised alarm over the safety and handling of detained migrants on its flights. This hack adds to the airline's growing list of challenges amidst the legal and ethical battle over its operational practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025