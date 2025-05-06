Left Menu

Tragic Collision Leaves Two Dead in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a tragic vehicle collision claimed the lives of two men and injured another. The accident involved an SUV and a truck near Gadrata village in the Babai area. Police are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, two men lost their lives and another sustained injuries in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when an SUV collided with a truck.

According to police, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding near Gadrata village in the Babai area on Monday night. The collision resulted in the immediate death of one individual, Saksham, aged 21, while another, 27-year-old Rajesh, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The injured person, identified as Ankit, is currently under treatment in a local hospital. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene, and authorities are actively searching for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

