Tragic Collision Leaves Two Dead in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a tragic vehicle collision claimed the lives of two men and injured another. The accident involved an SUV and a truck near Gadrata village in the Babai area. Police are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident, two men lost their lives and another sustained injuries in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when an SUV collided with a truck.
According to police, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding near Gadrata village in the Babai area on Monday night. The collision resulted in the immediate death of one individual, Saksham, aged 21, while another, 27-year-old Rajesh, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.
The injured person, identified as Ankit, is currently under treatment in a local hospital. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene, and authorities are actively searching for him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Truck Crash Shocks Lonavla: Tragedy on Pune-Mumbai Highway
Hyundai's Dominance in Indian SUV Market: A Landmark Growth
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Truck-Motorcycle Accidents Claim Multiple Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Four dead, 20 injured in collision between pick-up truck and motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district: Police.
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal SUV Accident in Madhya Pradesh