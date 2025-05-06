Tragic Collision Leaves Two Dead in Rajasthan

In a tragic accident, two men lost their lives and another sustained injuries in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when an SUV collided with a truck.

According to police, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding near Gadrata village in the Babai area on Monday night. The collision resulted in the immediate death of one individual, Saksham, aged 21, while another, 27-year-old Rajesh, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The injured person, identified as Ankit, is currently under treatment in a local hospital. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene, and authorities are actively searching for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)