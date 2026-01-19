Three killed in dumper-truck collision in Bihar's Kishanganj

A fire triggered by a collision between a truck and a dumper claimed three lives in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Monday, a police officer said.

One person was also injured in the accident that occurred in the Thakurganj block under Sukhani police station limits on the Siliguri–Araria route of the National Highway 327. A dumper carrying gravel and boulders overturned while negotiating a sharp turn and rammed into a truck loaded with sacks of rice, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manglesh Singh said.

A fire broke out following the collision, killing the drivers of both vehicles and the truck's co-driver. The bodies were charred beyond recognition, the officer said.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital, Singh added.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control. The police also initiated measures to restore traffic movement on the highway, which was disrupted following the accident.

Further investigation is underway.

