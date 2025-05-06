Maharashtra's 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative: A Bold Step Against Pollution

Maharashtra is set to introduce a groundbreaking policy that aims to curb air pollution by restricting fuel access to vehicles without valid emission certificates. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik revealed the ambitious plan during a review meeting with senior officials at the Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The policy, described as 'No PUC, No Fuel,' is a response to the alarming increase in air pollution caused by the rising number of vehicles, particularly those using conventional fuels. Sarnaik emphasized that only vehicles with authentic Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will be allowed to refuel.

In addition to combating fake emission certificates, the government will also employ QR code-based PUC certifications and real-time verification systems at petrol stations to ensure compliance, targeting technically unfit vehicles responsible for poor air quality in urban areas.

