Left Menu

Maharashtra's 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative: A Bold Step Against Pollution

The Maharashtra government plans to deny fuel to vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates in an effort to combat air pollution. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced plans to implement a stringent 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy that mandates real-time emission compliance checks at petrol stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:07 IST
Maharashtra's 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative: A Bold Step Against Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to introduce a groundbreaking policy that aims to curb air pollution by restricting fuel access to vehicles without valid emission certificates. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik revealed the ambitious plan during a review meeting with senior officials at the Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The policy, described as 'No PUC, No Fuel,' is a response to the alarming increase in air pollution caused by the rising number of vehicles, particularly those using conventional fuels. Sarnaik emphasized that only vehicles with authentic Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will be allowed to refuel.

In addition to combating fake emission certificates, the government will also employ QR code-based PUC certifications and real-time verification systems at petrol stations to ensure compliance, targeting technically unfit vehicles responsible for poor air quality in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025