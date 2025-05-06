Left Menu

CG Power Surges with 17% Profit Boost Amid Rising Income

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd reported a 17% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 274.26 crore due to higher income. The company's total income rose significantly while order intake for FY25 showed 40% growth. The performance includes subsidiaries across Europe and India.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd announced a significant 17% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 274.26 crore. The surge is attributed to an impressive rise in income compared to the previous year.

The company's total income during this period rose to Rs 2,824.19 crore from Rs 2,239.83 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the growth in the quarter, profit for the entire FY25 saw a decrease from Rs 1,427.61 crore to Rs 972.98 crore compared to FY24.

Significantly, the company's order intake for FY25 registered a 40% year-on-year growth, standing at Rs 14,684 crore, with an unexecuted order backlog at Rs 10,631 crore as of March 31, 2025, marking a 66% rise from the previous year.

