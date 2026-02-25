Daring Daylight Heist: Rs 50 Lakh Jewellery Robbery in Chandni Chowk

A jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk fell victim to a brazen robbery on Wednesday, with armed men posing as customers and making off with items valued at Rs 50 lakh. Official sources report that the accused entered the Kinari Bazaar shop and engaged staff in conversation before drawing firearms to execute the heist.

In a swift operation, the robbers held the employees at gunpoint, forcing them to surrender the gold ornaments on display. Fearing for their lives, the staff complied, resulting in the theft of gold items worth nearly Rs 50 lakh. The culprits quickly fled the scene, leaving the shocked employees to raise the alarm.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, deploying teams to examine CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding establishments for clues. The authorities are working diligently to identify the suspects and recover the stolen jewellery. Further investigation is ongoing as police seek to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)