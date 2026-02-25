Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Trio Saved from Lift Ordeal in Delhi

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic early morning incident, three individuals were safely rescued from a malfunctioning lift in southwest Delhi. The episode unfolded at Akshardham Apartments, located in Dwarka Sector-11, around 3.20 am, necessitating an urgent response from the fire services.

Delhi Fire Services, upon receiving the alert, dispatched a rescue team to the site, where they found the three men trapped inside. Thanks to the timely intervention, the individuals, identified as Vivek (26), Prabhat (30), and Harsh (22), were successfully extracted without injuries.

The swift and effective response highlights the efficiency of the emergency services in the capital, ensuring that the residents' safety was maintained during this potential crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

