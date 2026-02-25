High-Stakes Diplomacy and Military Build-Up: The US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

As high-stakes talks loom, Iran rebuffed US President Donald Trump's pressure tactics on Wednesday, dubbing his comments 'big lies' while hinting at the potential for 'honourable diplomacy' to prevail in Geneva over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The tension precedes crucial negotiations this week, as the US amasses its largest deployment of aircraft and warships to the Middle East in decades. This strategic military posture underlies Trump's resolve to extract a deal, amid Iran's domestic unrest following recent nationwide protests.

If diplomacy fails, the prospect of military confrontation looms large, with Trump threatening action and the Pentagon's readiness underscored. The potential for conflict remains a shadow over the region, as both countries navigate this volatile period.