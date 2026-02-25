Controversy Surrounds Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

In a contentious move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel has sparked strong opposition from the nation's Left parties. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) argues that the trip symbolizes a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza.

The CPI(M) issued a statement condemning Israel's actions, alleging continued aggression against Gaza, despite a ceasefire, resulting in civilian casualties. They assert that the visit legitimizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime, labeling it as oppressive.

The criticisms are exacerbated by Modi's intentions to deepen strategic and economic ties with Israel. The Left accuses the Modi administration of aligning with a perceived US-Israeli axis, potentially escalating tensions in West Asia.