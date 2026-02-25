Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

The Left parties in India, particularly the CPI(M), oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause. They argue it endorses Israel's aggression in Gaza. Modi's visit aims to deepen strategic ties with Israel amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:22 IST
In a contentious move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel has sparked strong opposition from the nation's Left parties. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) argues that the trip symbolizes a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza.

The CPI(M) issued a statement condemning Israel's actions, alleging continued aggression against Gaza, despite a ceasefire, resulting in civilian casualties. They assert that the visit legitimizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime, labeling it as oppressive.

The criticisms are exacerbated by Modi's intentions to deepen strategic and economic ties with Israel. The Left accuses the Modi administration of aligning with a perceived US-Israeli axis, potentially escalating tensions in West Asia.

