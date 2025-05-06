Left Menu

Wrench Solutions & IIIC Launch COE for Digital-Savvy Engineers

Wrench Solutions and the International Institute of Infrastructure and Construction unveiled a Centre of Excellence to upskill engineering graduates. The initiative prepares them in digital project management, bridging academia and industry needs with AI-driven tools, ensuring next-gen engineers meet demands of digitally transformed construction environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:18 IST
Wrench Solutions & IIIC Launch COE for Digital-Savvy Engineers
Wrench Solutions and IIIC Launch Centre of Excellence to Upskill Engineers from Core Industries. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to advance engineering education, Wrench Solutions and the International Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) have collaborated to establish a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The COE aims to transform recent engineering graduates into digitally adept professionals in fields such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Instrumentation.

The newly introduced curriculum is meticulously crafted to provide comprehensive training in digital project management, equipping participants to adeptly manage and monitor projects in hybrid settings. By utilizing state-of-the-art AI technologies, the course promises to enhance the operative efficiency of aspirants in both office and on-site locations.

This venture is set to fortify IIIC's ongoing efforts in adapting to the sweeping digital transformation of the construction sector. Leaders from both organizations express confidence that this practical training will fill critical gaps in academic instruction, thereby producing industry-ready graduates prepared to thrive in an evolving infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025