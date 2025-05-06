Wrench Solutions & IIIC Launch COE for Digital-Savvy Engineers

In a significant move to advance engineering education, Wrench Solutions and the International Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) have collaborated to establish a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The COE aims to transform recent engineering graduates into digitally adept professionals in fields such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Instrumentation.

The newly introduced curriculum is meticulously crafted to provide comprehensive training in digital project management, equipping participants to adeptly manage and monitor projects in hybrid settings. By utilizing state-of-the-art AI technologies, the course promises to enhance the operative efficiency of aspirants in both office and on-site locations.

This venture is set to fortify IIIC's ongoing efforts in adapting to the sweeping digital transformation of the construction sector. Leaders from both organizations express confidence that this practical training will fill critical gaps in academic instruction, thereby producing industry-ready graduates prepared to thrive in an evolving infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)