TPG's Strategic Stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla: A New Era for Vaccine Solutions

TPG will acquire a 35% stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla from the Serum Institute of India. This joint venture with SCHOTT Pharma is a global leader in vaccine manufacturing. The collaboration will enhance SCHOTT Poonawalla's market leadership in injectables, with TPG bringing healthcare investment expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Global alternative asset management firm TPG is set to acquire a 35 percent stake in the SCHOTT Poonawalla joint venture from the Serum Institute of India (SII), according to a statement released on Tuesday. The financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed.

TPG Growth, TPG's middle-market and growth equity platform, will fund the investment, with Novo Holdings acting as a co-investor. Post-transaction, SII will hold a minority stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla, a key player in vaccine manufacturing and a part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, noted for its dedication to affordable vaccines.

SCHOTT Pharma CEO Andreas Reisse emphasized India's strategic importance as a manufacturing hub, while SII CEO Adar Poonawalla highlighted TPG's healthcare investment acumen. The transaction, pending customary closing conditions, is anticipated to conclude by the first half of 2025.

