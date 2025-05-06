TPG's Strategic Stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla: A New Era for Vaccine Solutions

Global alternative asset management firm TPG is set to acquire a 35 percent stake in the SCHOTT Poonawalla joint venture from the Serum Institute of India (SII), according to a statement released on Tuesday. The financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed.

TPG Growth, TPG's middle-market and growth equity platform, will fund the investment, with Novo Holdings acting as a co-investor. Post-transaction, SII will hold a minority stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla, a key player in vaccine manufacturing and a part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, noted for its dedication to affordable vaccines.

SCHOTT Pharma CEO Andreas Reisse emphasized India's strategic importance as a manufacturing hub, while SII CEO Adar Poonawalla highlighted TPG's healthcare investment acumen. The transaction, pending customary closing conditions, is anticipated to conclude by the first half of 2025.

