RackBank Unveils India's First AI Datacentre Park in Chhattisgarh

RackBank has inaugurated a new AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, spread across 13.5 acres, with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The facility will support India's growing AI needs, offering 80MW power capacity, and housing 100,000 GPUs to boost digital innovation and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:09 IST
Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move for India's technology landscape, RackBank has officially launched its pioneering AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Spread over an impressive 13.5 acres, the state-of-the-art facility comes with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore, with plans to scale up to Rs 3,000 crore in the next five years, according to company officials.

The inauguration was attended by Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, alongside esteemed ministers Lakhan Lal Dewangan and OP Choudhary, marking the region's advance in digital transformation. The Datacentre Park is equipped to accommodate 100,000 graphic processing units (GPUs) and offers an initial power capacity of 80MW, strategically designed to propel AI workload management and fuel India's digital aspirations.

RackBank's CEO Narendra Sen expressed pride in the initiative, emphasizing the park's pivotal role in supporting India's AI mission. The facility aims to foster collaboration across academia, industry, and government sectors, driving innovation and economic growth. Moreover, the integration of advanced liquid cooling technology promises significant reductions in power costs, enhancing sustainability and efficiency. This forward-thinking establishment sits at the heart of Chhattisgarh's IT ambitions, promising to deliver job opportunities, stimulate investments, and position Raipur as a hub for AI and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

