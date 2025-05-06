Punjab Minister Challenges Centre Over Potash Exploration Discrimination

Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has boldly criticized the central authority for what he describes as discriminatory behavior against the state in relation to potash exploration. With the discovery of substantial potash reserves in Muktsar and Abohar, the state has faced roadblocks in further development efforts due to withheld approvals.

The minister highlighted that though nearby Rajasthan has witnessed ample exploration efforts, with 158 drilling sites established, Punjab has been limited to a mere nine sites. Potash, being crucial for agriculture and currently solely imported, offers a strategic advantage in reducing foreign dependence.

Goyal emphasized the urgency of this matter, which he raised at a national mining conclave. He hopes for a receptive audience with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy soon. This domestic potash resource development could dramatically enhance India's self-reliance, reducing import dependence and saving foreign currency reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)