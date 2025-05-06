Left Menu

Punjab Minister Challenges Centre Over Potash Exploration Discrimination

Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal accused the central government of discriminatory practices concerning potash exploration in the state. Despite Punjab's significant potash reserves, the Union government has withheld approvals for further exploration, impacting national self-reliance. Goyal calls for urgent action and equitable treatment to leverage this economic opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:23 IST
Punjab Minister Challenges Centre Over Potash Exploration Discrimination
Barinder Kumar Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has boldly criticized the central authority for what he describes as discriminatory behavior against the state in relation to potash exploration. With the discovery of substantial potash reserves in Muktsar and Abohar, the state has faced roadblocks in further development efforts due to withheld approvals.

The minister highlighted that though nearby Rajasthan has witnessed ample exploration efforts, with 158 drilling sites established, Punjab has been limited to a mere nine sites. Potash, being crucial for agriculture and currently solely imported, offers a strategic advantage in reducing foreign dependence.

Goyal emphasized the urgency of this matter, which he raised at a national mining conclave. He hopes for a receptive audience with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy soon. This domestic potash resource development could dramatically enhance India's self-reliance, reducing import dependence and saving foreign currency reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025