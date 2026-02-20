Piyush Goyal Launches 7 New Export Promotion Measures to Empower MSMEs

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today launched seven additional interventions under the Government’s flagship Export Promotion Mission (EPM), aimed at empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to compete and grow in global markets.

The interventions, launched on the occasion of the World Day of Social Justice, are designed to address structural barriers faced by Indian exporters, promote inclusive export-led growth, and strengthen India’s position as a globally competitive export powerhouse. Commerce Secretary Shri Rajesh Agarwal also graced the event.

Social Justice Through Inclusive Export Growth

Addressing the gathering, Shri Goyal said true social justice requires reaching the last person at the bottom of the pyramid.

“Inclusive growth, empowerment of the marginalised and providing opportunities to those left behind in India’s rapid transformation are essential to achieving true social justice,” he said.

He stressed that the benefits of global trade must extend to every MSME, entrepreneur and startup across India.

India’s Global Leadership in Emerging Technologies

The Minister highlighted India’s growing leadership in emerging technologies and global partnerships. Referring to the recently concluded AI Summit, he credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the concerned Ministers for positioning India at the centre of global conversations on artificial intelligence and future technologies.

He noted that advances in:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Quantum Computing

Data Centres

Indigenous Large Language Models

will open major opportunities for India’s youth and catalyse investments across sectors.

FTAs Expanding Market Access for Indian Exporters

Shri Goyal underlined that India’s expanding network of Free Trade Agreements has significantly enhanced market access.

He noted that nearly:

70% of global GDP, and

Two-thirds of global trade

are now accessible through nine concluded FTAs, including the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement with the United States.

These agreements provide preferential access across 38 developed and emerging economies.

Export Promotion Mission: A Holistic Ecosystem Approach

The Export Promotion Mission aims to promote new products, services and exporters while enabling Indian businesses to access new markets.

The Minister noted that India has recorded double-digit growth in merchandise exports in the first half of February, reflecting strong market confidence and proactive industry participation.

EPM adopts a unified approach combining:

Niryat Protsahan (financial enablers)

Niryat Disha (trade ecosystem support)

delivered through a digitally monitored framework.

The Mission is implemented in coordination with the Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, EXIM Bank, CGTMSE, NCGTC, lending institutions, Indian Missions abroad, Export Promotion Councils and industry stakeholders.

Seven New Interventions Launched Under EPM

The newly launched measures address key MSME constraints such as high cost of capital, limited trade finance instruments, compliance burdens, logistics disadvantages and market entry barriers.

Niryat Protsahan Interventions

1. Export Factoring Support (Alternative Trade Instruments)

To provide affordable working capital, export factoring will receive 2.75% interest subvention.

Assistance capped at ₹50 lakh per MSME annually

Processed through a digital claim mechanism

2. Credit Assistance for E-Commerce Exporters

Structured credit facilities introduced for exporters using digital channels:

Direct E-Commerce Credit Facility: up to ₹50 lakh with 90% guarantee

Overseas Inventory Credit Facility: up to ₹5 crore with 75% guarantee

Interest subvention of 2.75%, ceiling ₹15 lakh annually

3. Support for Emerging Export Opportunities

Shared-risk and credit instruments to help exporters enter new or high-risk markets, strengthening liquidity and confidence.

Niryat Disha Interventions

4. TRACE – Trade Regulations, Accreditation & Compliance Enablement

Supports exporters in meeting global testing and certification requirements.

Reimbursement: 60% (Positive List)

75% (Priority Positive List)

Ceiling: ₹25 lakh per IEC annually

5. FLOW – Overseas Warehousing & Fulfilment Support

Assistance for exporters to access overseas warehousing and fulfilment infrastructure.

Support up to 30% of approved project cost

For up to three years, subject to ceilings and MSME norms

Includes initiatives like Bharat Mart in Dubai

6. LIFT – Freight & Transport Logistics Support

Mitigates geographical disadvantages in low export intensity districts.

Reimbursement up to 30% of eligible freight costs

Ceiling: ₹20 lakh per IEC per year

7. INSIGHT – Trade Intelligence & Facilitation

Strengthens exporter capacity-building and district-level facilitation.

Assistance up to 50% of project cost

Up to 100% support for proposals from government institutions and Indian Missions abroad

Mission Nears Full Operationalisation

Three interventions — Market Access Support, Interest Subvention for Export Credit, and Collateral Support for Export Credit — are already under implementation.

With today’s launch, 10 out of 11 proposed interventions under EPM are now operational.

Industry and States Welcome the Initiative

Representatives from State Governments, Export Promotion Councils and leading industry bodies including:

FIEO, EEPC, GJEPC

CII, FICCI, PHDCCI

ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM

welcomed the initiative and expressed support for its effective rollout.

Boosting MSMEs as India’s Export Growth Engine

Through these coordinated financial and ecosystem interventions, the Government aims to reduce cost of capital, diversify trade finance instruments, strengthen compliance readiness, address logistics constraints and deepen overseas market integration for MSMEs — ensuring that India’s export growth is broad-based, inclusive and globally competitive.