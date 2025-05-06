Navigating Growth: Rhenus Group Partners with IWAI

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Rhenus Group, a global logistics major, to revolutionize India's inland waterways sector.

The signed memorandum of understanding enables Rhenus Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. to begin scheduled barge operations on major National Waterways in India. With plans to introduce 100 barges progressively, the initial phase will see 20 barges and 6 pushers deployed, with the goal of moving over one million tonnes of cargo yearly by 2025.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the ministry's commitment to harnessing inland water transport for national growth. Initial operations will commence along National Waterways 1, 2, and 16, as well as the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route, benefiting North, East, and Northeast India and expanding across other waterways. Rhenus' European expertise promises to integrate global best practices into India's inland transport network.

