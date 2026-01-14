Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

The Pakistan government has taken a significant step by authorizing a one-time re-export of Afghan transit cargo, currently held at Pakistani ports, notably Karachi. This move primarily aims to relieve importers from soaring demurrage fees, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan came to a halt on October 11, following border closures due to military clashes the previous October. This has nearly immobilized bilateral trade and the movement of transit cargo, which mostly originates from Karachi port.

Haji Abdul Nafay Jan Achakzai, President of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce, remarked that the Commerce Ministry has been issuing letters to importers to facilitate the re-export of their goods and minimize losses. While no official announcement has been made, it is believed that the commerce minister has the authority to sanction this exemption.

