Revolutionizing Cargo: First Airside Reefer Truck Unveiled in India

GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics unveiled India's pioneering airside reefer truck at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a game-changer for temperature-sensitive cargo logistics.

Designed to maintain cold-chain integrity, the truck addresses long-standing challenges in transporting perishables and pharmaceuticals, offering a solution for maintaining temperatures between +2°C to +25°C during airside movements.

The strategic move enhances Hyderabad's status as a cargo hub and boosts India's reputation in pharmaceutical logistics, fostering customer trust in handling sensitive shipments efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)