Revolutionizing Cargo: First Airside Reefer Truck Unveiled in India

GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics has launched India's first airside reefer truck at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The innovation ensures cold-chain integrity for temperature-sensitive cargo, solving issues in ramp transfers and enhancing India's global role in pharmaceutical logistics. It supports diverse perishable products, elevating operational standards.
GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics unveiled India's pioneering airside reefer truck at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a game-changer for temperature-sensitive cargo logistics.
Designed to maintain cold-chain integrity, the truck addresses long-standing challenges in transporting perishables and pharmaceuticals, offering a solution for maintaining temperatures between +2°C to +25°C during airside movements.
The strategic move enhances Hyderabad's status as a cargo hub and boosts India's reputation in pharmaceutical logistics, fostering customer trust in handling sensitive shipments efficiently.
