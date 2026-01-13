Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cargo: First Airside Reefer Truck Unveiled in India

GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics has launched India's first airside reefer truck at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The innovation ensures cold-chain integrity for temperature-sensitive cargo, solving issues in ramp transfers and enhancing India's global role in pharmaceutical logistics. It supports diverse perishable products, elevating operational standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics unveiled India's pioneering airside reefer truck at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a game-changer for temperature-sensitive cargo logistics.

Designed to maintain cold-chain integrity, the truck addresses long-standing challenges in transporting perishables and pharmaceuticals, offering a solution for maintaining temperatures between +2°C to +25°C during airside movements.

The strategic move enhances Hyderabad's status as a cargo hub and boosts India's reputation in pharmaceutical logistics, fostering customer trust in handling sensitive shipments efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

