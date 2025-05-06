Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Historic Economic Milestone

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is a celebrated achievement among Indian industry leaders, offering substantial boosts to sectors like FMCG, healthcare, and innovation. With the potential to double current bilateral trade figures, the deal reinforces India's economic standing and is expected to unlock new business opportunities across both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:13 IST
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Historic Economic Milestone
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian industry leaders are hailing the newly signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement as a pivotal opportunity for exporters to strengthen their footing in the UK market. FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal expressed optimism, highlighting the benefits for sectors such as FMCG, healthcare, and innovation-driven enterprises, driven by Prime Minister Modi's strategic vision.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has applauded the government efforts of both India and the UK in finalizing a transformative trade pact. With bilateral trade already exceeding USD 50 billion, the agreement sets the stage for significant growth, aiming to double this figure by 2030, aided by the framework in place.

Notably, the agreement enjoys wide approval from various economic bodies, including the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and the India Global Forum. They commend the successful navigation of complex negotiations, foreseeing profound economic impacts. Indian export sectors are set to benefit significantly, though concerns about the UK's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism remain on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

