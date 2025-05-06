Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Ukrainian Drone Attacks over Moscow Region

Thirteen Ukrainian drones targeted Russia, including Moscow and regions Kaluga and Tula. The Russian defense ministry confirmed successful defenses. Video footage reportedly shows debris near Noginsk. Two Moscow airports faced temporary flight disruptions amid heightened security, as Russia prepared to commemorate World War II's 80th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:13 IST
Tensions Soar: Ukrainian Drone Attacks over Moscow Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of tensions, Russian air defense forces have successfully thwarted attacks by 13 Ukrainian drones across Moscow and the southern regions of Kaluga and Tula, according to the defense ministry's announcement on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram detailing that while three drones advancing towards Moscow were intercepted, no further specifics were highlighted. The defense ministry noted that two drones were neutralized over the Moscow region, with seven neutralized in Kaluga and four in Tula.

Amid heightened scrutiny, several Russian media outlets circulated videos allegedly showing drone debris in Noginsk, located east of Moscow. Flight operations at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were temporarily paused. This attack precedes President Vladimir Putin's hosting of global leaders for World War II anniversary celebrations, underscoring the ongoing conflict's intensifying stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025