In a significant escalation of tensions, Russian air defense forces have successfully thwarted attacks by 13 Ukrainian drones across Moscow and the southern regions of Kaluga and Tula, according to the defense ministry's announcement on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram detailing that while three drones advancing towards Moscow were intercepted, no further specifics were highlighted. The defense ministry noted that two drones were neutralized over the Moscow region, with seven neutralized in Kaluga and four in Tula.

Amid heightened scrutiny, several Russian media outlets circulated videos allegedly showing drone debris in Noginsk, located east of Moscow. Flight operations at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were temporarily paused. This attack precedes President Vladimir Putin's hosting of global leaders for World War II anniversary celebrations, underscoring the ongoing conflict's intensifying stakes.

