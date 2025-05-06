EIB and Euronext Partner to Launch IPOready Defence for Aerospace and Defence Scale-Ups

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has entered a strategic partnership with Euronext, Europe’s premier capital markets infrastructure, to support the growth and financial preparedness of small and mid-sized companies (SMEs) operating in the aerospace and defence sectors. This initiative, underpinned by the EIB’s advisory services, is designed to enhance access to capital markets for high-potential European innovators and contribute to the EU’s strategic independence in critical sectors.

Launch of the IPOready Defence Programme

As part of the agreement, the two institutions will jointly launch IPOready Defence, a specialized preparatory programme aimed at helping scale-up companies in the aerospace and defence sectors navigate financial markets and pursue listings through initial public offerings (IPOs). This tailored programme is expected to commence between 1 July and 30 September 2025 and will serve as a vital bridge between promising SMEs and the capital markets.

IPOready Defence will provide participating companies with in-depth advisory support, financial education, and strategic mentoring. The goal is to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools necessary to successfully access public capital and enhance their visibility to investors. This includes guidance on investor expectations, regulatory requirements, governance structures, and communication strategies needed for successful IPOs.

Empowering Innovators and Enhancing EU Security

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot emphasized the initiative's importance in bolstering the EU’s defence capabilities and economic resilience. “Our collaboration with Euronext is important in empowering European innovators,” said de Groot. “By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to support companies in the defence and aerospace sectors, helping them grow and maintain their strategic independence.”

The EIB has been increasingly active in supporting the EU's security and defence sectors. In March 2025, it broadened its eligibility criteria for investments in these areas, reflecting a strategic shift toward more direct support of initiatives tied to European sovereignty and autonomy.

This latest partnership builds on that momentum, forming part of the broader EIB Action Plan to scale up innovation-driven enterprises across Europe. It also marks a significant contribution to the EU’s Capital Markets Union by addressing gaps in SME access to funding and capital market readiness.

Euronext’s Role in the Ecosystem

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer of Euronext, highlighted the complementary nature of this collaboration. “This partnership will enhance our IPOready programme,” Boujnah stated. “The programme aims to give innovative and high-growth small and mid-sized companies that contribute to the European continent’s strategic autonomy increased visibility and access to capital markets.”

Euronext’s expansive infrastructure spans the full capital markets value chain—from listing and trading to clearing and settlement. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal, with nearly 1,800 listed companies and a combined market capitalization of €6.3 trillion as of March 2025. With a 25% share in European lit equity trading and a diverse portfolio of products including equities, bonds, FX, ETFs, and commodities, Euronext is ideally positioned to foster the growth of strategic European enterprises.

A Step Toward Capital Markets Union and Competitive Resilience

The IPOready Defence programme is not only a response to industrial needs but also a policy-aligned initiative contributing to Europe’s broader financial integration efforts. It helps align investor capital with productive European innovation, thereby channeling savings into enterprises that contribute to strategic goals like autonomy in defence and energy security.

Through this initiative, the EIB and Euronext are demonstrating how targeted advisory and financial tools can be leveraged to strengthen the EU’s industrial base, improve competitiveness, and drive long-term economic growth rooted in technological and strategic sovereignty.