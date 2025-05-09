Railway Revs Up Amid Crisis: Special Trains Serving Stranded Passengers

Amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Railways has stepped in to provide relief for travelers affected by airport closures in Jammu and Chandigarh. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the deployment of multiple special trains to support stranded passengers.

On Friday, four special trains departed from Jammu and Udhampur as directed by Minister Vaishnaw. These included a train with 12 unreserved and reserved coaches heading to New Delhi, and a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express leaving Udhampur for the national capital. Additionally, a train from Jammu to Guwahati was scheduled for late Friday night.

Special arrangements were also made at the behest of the BCCI, with a Vande Bharat train prepared to transport IPL players and officials. Railways have established control rooms at various locations to continually assess passenger needs and ensure that operations run smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)